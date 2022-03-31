Companies

WATCH: Welcome to SA’s tech start-up ecosystem

Michael Avery and guests discuss key industry trends and updates in tech and start-up policy

31 March 2022 - 16:00
Technology start-ups and the venture capital ecosystem that transforms ideas and fledgling companies into disruptive businesses are growing and expanding in Africa.

Africa and SA offer a fertile environment for tech entrepreneurs thanks to the continent’s youthful and growing population, rising internet penetration, and the application of emerging technologies that have the potential to improve access to healthcare, financial services, education, and energy.

To discuss industry trends and updates in tech and start-up policy Michael Avery is joined by Matsi Modise, vice-chair of SiMODiSA; Tanya van Lill, CEO of the Southern African Venture Capital and Private Equity Association; Melvyn Lubega, co-founder of Go1; and Alison Collier, MD of Endeavor SA

