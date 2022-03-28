Companies

WATCH: AdvTech reports double-digit profit growth

Business Day TV talks to AdvTech CEO Roy Douglas

28 March 2022 - 21:46
Picture: KATHERINE MUICK-MERE
Picture: KATHERINE MUICK-MERE

AdvTech has delivered double-digit earnings growth, with headline earnings per share for the twelve months to December up 33%. The private education provider has cited solid enrolment growth, a significant improvement in up-to-date school fees and a focus on efficiency. Business Day TV caught up with AdvTech CEO Roy Douglas for more detail on the company’s performance.

