NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Brimstone resumes dividends as it swings to profit
Business Day TV speaks to Brimstone CEO Mustaq Brey
29 March 2022 - 23:51
Brimstone has reinstated its dividend following a return to profit. The investment holding company halted dividends after Covid-19 weighed on its portfolio of investments, but trading conditions have since improved and it’s posted annual profit of R920.9m compared to a loss of R43.8m previously.
