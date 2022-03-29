Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Brimstone resumes dividends as it swings to profit

Business Day TV speaks to Brimstone CEO Mustaq Brey

29 March 2022 - 23:51
Brimstone CEO Mustaq Brey. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Brimstone CEO Mustaq Brey. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Brimstone has reinstated its dividend following a return to profit. The investment holding company halted dividends after Covid-19 weighed on its portfolio of investments, but trading conditions have since improved and it’s posted annual profit of R920.9m compared to a loss of R43.8m previously.

Investment company Brimstone restores dividend

BEE firm’s portfolio recovers from Covid-19-induced setback
