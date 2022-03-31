CRYPTO CHAT
WATCH: How SA is regulating cryptocurrencies
Business Day TV speaks to general counsel at Luno, Lucy James
31 March 2022 - 21:08
Emerging markets were at the forefront of 2021’s huge growth in global cryptocurrency adoption and this has the raised alarm about regulation in these regions. The International Monetary Fund has been one of the institutions saying that more work needs to be done on crypto regulation, especially within developing markets. Business Day TV discussed this in detail with general counsel at Luno, Lucy James.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.