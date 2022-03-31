Companies

WATCH: How SA is regulating cryptocurrencies

Business Day TV speaks to general counsel at Luno, Lucy James

31 March 2022 - 21:08
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC.
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC.

Emerging markets were at the forefront of 2021’s huge growth in global cryptocurrency adoption and this has the raised alarm about regulation in these regions. The International Monetary Fund has been one of the institutions saying that more work needs to be done on crypto regulation, especially within developing markets. Business Day TV discussed this in detail with general counsel at Luno, Lucy James.

