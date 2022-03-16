NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Local bonds are back in favour
Business Day TV talks to RMB bond trader Michelle Wohlberg
16 March 2022 - 20:34
Investors are still seeing value in emerging market bonds, especially with regards to SA debt. Local bonds are still ranked as the best performer out of 19 developing nations, and have delivered returns of close to 9% in dollar terms in the first two months of 2022. Business Day TV spoke to RMB bond trader Michelle Wohlberg about the movements playing out in the fixed income scene.
