WATCH: Local bonds are back in favour

Business Day TV talks to RMB bond trader Michelle Wohlberg

16 March 2022 - 20:34
Picture: 123RF/ SEBASTIEN DECORET
Investors are still seeing value in emerging market bonds, especially with regards to SA debt. Local bonds are still ranked as the best performer out of 19 developing nations, and have delivered returns of close to 9% in dollar terms in the first two months of 2022. Business Day TV spoke to RMB bond trader Michelle Wohlberg about the movements playing out in the fixed income scene.

WATCH: Growthpoint lifts its interim dividend

Business Day TV talks to Growthpoint group CEO Norbert Sasse
1 hour ago

WATCH: Sun International swings to profit

Business Day TV speaks to Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming
2 days ago

WATCH: How Absa has benefited from SA’s economic recovery

Business Day TV speaks to Absa CEO Jason Quinn
2 days ago

WATCH: Failed statehood top risk in Irmsa report

Michael Avery and guests talk about the Irmsa report  and how we tackle the scourge of corruption
2 days ago
