WATCH: Sun International swings to profit
Business Day TV speaks to Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming
14 March 2022 - 20:45
Casino and gaming group Sun International has returned to profit in 2021 as the easing of Covid-19 lockdown measures boosted local leisure travel. Business Day TV caught up with Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming to discuss whether this performance can be sustained given the uncertain nature of the Covid-19 pandemic.
