WATCH: Sun International swings to profit

Business Day TV speaks to Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming

14 March 2022 - 20:45
Anthony Leeming. Picture: SUPPLIED
Anthony Leeming. Picture: SUPPLIED

Casino and gaming group Sun International has returned to profit in 2021 as the easing of Covid-19 lockdown measures boosted local leisure travel. Business Day TV caught up with Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming to discuss whether this performance can be sustained given the uncertain nature of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sun International makes a play for gaming and online as it returns to profitability

CEO Anthony Leeming says it will make a concerted push in the online space in future
