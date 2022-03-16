NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Libstar serves up profit rise amid higher input costs
Business Day TV speaks to Libstar CEO Andries van Rensburg
16 March 2022 - 20:30
Libstar has delivered a 7% rise in annual revenue from continuing operations and more than doubled its profit, as an improved sales mix and price increases helped offset muted volume growth. The group has maintained its dividend at 25c. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Andries van Rensburg for more detail on the performance.
