WATCH: Libstar serves up profit rise amid higher input costs

Business Day TV speaks to Libstar CEO Andries van Rensburg

16 March 2022 - 20:30
Libstar CEO Andries van Rensburg. Picture: SUPPLIED
Libstar CEO Andries van Rensburg. Picture: SUPPLIED

Libstar has delivered a 7% rise in annual revenue from continuing operations and more than doubled its profit, as an improved sales mix and price increases helped offset muted volume growth. The group has maintained its dividend at 25c. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Andries van Rensburg for more detail on the performance.

Libstar holds dividend steady as it battles rising input costs

The group managed to cut operational expenses  6.7% in its 2021 year, with a change in sales mix and price increases helping to lift revenue
11 hours ago

WATCH: A Molotov in the macros

Michael Avery and guests talk about the global commodity crises
1 day ago

WATCH: Growthpoint lifts its interim dividend

Business Day TV talks to Growthpoint group CEO Norbert Sasse
1 hour ago

WATCH: Sun International swings to profit

Business Day TV speaks to Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming
2 days ago

WATCH: How Absa has benefited from SA’s economic recovery

Business Day TV speaks to Absa CEO Jason Quinn
2 days ago

