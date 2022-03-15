NEWS LEADER
WATCH: SA banks recover from Covid-19 blow
Business Day TV speaks to PwC banking and capital markets industry leader Francois Prinsloo
15 March 2022 - 20:40
SA banks have delivered solid results this earnings season, according to a report by PwC. Combined headline earnings came in at R86.6bn, reflecting a 99% increase as trading conditions improved. Business Day TV discussed this in greater detail with the PwC’s banking and capital markets industry leader, Francois Prinsloo.
