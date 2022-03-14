NEWS LEADER
WATCH: What Stadio has planned for the future
Business Day TV speaks to Stadio CEO Chris Vorster
14 March 2022 - 20:34
Private higher education group Stadio has declared a maiden dividend after the firm managed to grow its student base by 9% in its year to end-December. Business Day TV speaks to Stadio CEO Chris Vorster about the company’s future plans to capitalise on this growth.
Or listen to full audio
