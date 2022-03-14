Companies

WATCH: What Stadio has planned for the future

Business Day TV speaks to Stadio CEO Chris Vorster

14 March 2022 - 20:34
Picture: 123RF/VITEE THUMB
Picture: 123RF/VITEE THUMB

Private higher education group Stadio has declared a maiden dividend after the firm managed to grow its student base by 9% in its year to end-December. Business Day TV speaks to Stadio CEO Chris Vorster about the company’s future plans to capitalise on this growth.

Stadio declares R40m maiden dividend as student base grows

Higher education group’s registrations rise 9% in its year to end-December
Companies
14 hours ago

