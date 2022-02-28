NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Harmony’s profit falls as it eyes Bambanani mine closure
Business Day TV talks to Harmony CEO Peter Steenkamp
28 February 2022 - 21:56
Harmony Gold has reported a 69% slump in half-year net profit. SA’s largest gold producer had to contend with a conveyor belt failure at its Hidden Valley operation in Papua New Guinea and seismic concerns that have brought forward the closure of the group’s Bambanani mine by two years. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Peter Steenkamp for more detail.
