WATCH: Discovery withholds dividend despite half-year profit rise
Business Day TV speaks to Discovery CEO Adrian Gore
24 February 2022 - 21:20
Discovery has withheld its interim dividend despite reporting a strong recovery in profit. The group, which posted a 76% jump in half-year profit, says that the continued uncertainty caused by Covid-19 has prompted it to keep cash on hand. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Adrian Gore.
