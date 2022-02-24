Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Discovery withholds dividend despite half-year profit rise

Business Day TV speaks to Discovery CEO Adrian Gore

24 February 2022 - 21:20
Discovery CEO Adrian Gore says Asia is probably the most exciting and biggest potential health insurance market. Picture; MASI LOSI
Discovery CEO Adrian Gore says Asia is probably the most exciting and biggest potential health insurance market. Picture; MASI LOSI

Discovery has withheld its interim dividend despite reporting a strong recovery in profit. The group, which posted a 76% jump in half-year ​profit, says that the continued uncertainty caused by Covid-19 has prompted it to keep cash on hand. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Adrian Gore.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Adrian Gore plots three-pronged growth strategy for Discovery

Discovery CEO wants to compete with SA's big four banks and says Asia and the UK offer massive growth opportunities
Companies
11 hours ago

WATCH: Oil price hits 8-year high

Business Day TV speaks to SEB chief commodities analyst Bjarne Schieldrop
Companies
45 minutes ago

WATCH: Acquisition in New Zealand boosts Super Group

Business Day TV speaks to Super Group CEO Peter Mountford
Companies
2 days ago

WATCH: Higher iron ore prices boost Kumba

Business Day TV speaks to Kumba CEO Mpumi Zikalala
Companies
2 days ago

WATCH: Sasol withholds interim dividend

Business Day TV talks to Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler
Companies
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
WBHO shares suffer R1.6bn wipeout as firm cuts ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Sibanye-Stillwater secures wage deal in US, but ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Blue Label bets on buy-now-pay-later model for ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Old Mutual looks at profit and sees more than ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
DBSA gives green light to finance ...
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.