WATCH: The week in perspective

This budget week quickly gave way to the news of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has caused markets to whipsaw at the prospects of a prolonged conflict in Eastern Europe not seen since the 1990s Balkan conflict and perhaps even the Second World War.



Asian markets rebounded on Friday after Wall Street’s surprising overnight reversal, as investors weighed the longer-term impact of tough Western sanctions against Russia after it unleashed troops, tanks and missiles on Ukraine.



Meanwhile, the ‘goldilocks’ budget has been described as too lukewarm for some wanting bolder growth plans and details.



To discuss all of this Michael Avery is joined by Warwick Lucas, head of Galileo Securities, Raymond Parsons, professor in the school of business and governance at North West University, and Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alex Forbes,