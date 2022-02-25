Companies

BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY

WATCH: The week in perspective

Michael Avery and guests put the week into perspective

25 February 2022 - 15:14 Michael Avery
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a video address to the nation, in Moscow, Russia, February 21 2022. Picture: SPUTNIK/REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a video address to the nation, in Moscow, Russia, February 21 2022. Picture: SPUTNIK/REUTERS

This budget week quickly gave way to the news of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has caused markets to whipsaw at the prospects of a prolonged conflict in Eastern Europe not seen since the 1990s Balkan conflict and perhaps even the Second World War.

Asian markets rebounded on Friday after Wall Street’s surprising overnight reversal, as investors weighed the longer-term impact of tough Western sanctions against Russia after it unleashed troops, tanks and missiles on Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the ‘goldilocks’ budget has been described as too lukewarm for some wanting bolder growth plans and details.

To discuss all of this Michael Avery is joined by Warwick Lucas, head of Galileo Securities, Raymond Parsons, professor in the school of business and governance at North West University, and Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alex Forbes,

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Adrian Gore plots three-pronged growth strategy ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Anglo returns more than R100bn to investors as it ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Blue Label bets on buy-now-pay-later model for ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Financial advisers welcome increase in offshore ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Oceana seeks to allay market concerns after CEO ...
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.