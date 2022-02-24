Companies

WATCH: Spur’s interim earnings more than double

Business Day TV speaks to Spur CEO Val Nichas

24 February 2022 - 21:24
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Spur has delivered a 40% rise in interim revenue while headline earnings per share more than doubled, largely due to a rebound in restaurant activity. Business Day TV discussed the company’s performance with CEO Val Nichas.

