NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Spur’s interim earnings more than double
Business Day TV speaks to Spur CEO Val Nichas
24 February 2022 - 21:24
Spur has delivered a 40% rise in interim revenue while headline earnings per share more than doubled, largely due to a rebound in restaurant activity. Business Day TV discussed the company’s performance with CEO Val Nichas.
