WATCH: Oil price hits 8-year high
Business Day TV speaks to SEB chief commodities analyst Bjarne Schieldrop
24 February 2022 - 21:15
Oil surged past the $100 mark after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine fuelled concerns about disruptions to global energy supplies. Business Day TV spoke to SEB chief commodities analyst Bjarne Schieldrop for more detail.
