Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Oil price hits 8-year high

Business Day TV speaks to SEB chief commodities analyst Bjarne Schieldrop

24 February 2022 - 21:15
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Oil surged past the $100 mark​ after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine fuelled concerns about disruptions to global energy supplies. Business Day TV spoke to SEB chief commodities analyst Bjarne Schieldrop for more detail.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: How the rand reacted to 2022 budget speech

Business Day TV speaks to Andre Cilliers from TreasuryOne
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Acquisition in New Zealand boosts Super Group

Business Day TV speaks to Super Group CEO Peter Mountford
Companies
2 days ago

WATCH: Unpacking the 2022 spending plan

Business Day TV spoke to Deputy Director-General for Tax Policy Ismail Momoniat
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Higher iron ore prices boost Kumba

Business Day TV speaks to Kumba CEO Mpumi Zikalala
Companies
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
WBHO shares suffer R1.6bn wipeout as firm cuts ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Sibanye-Stillwater secures wage deal in US, but ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Blue Label bets on buy-now-pay-later model for ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Old Mutual looks at profit and sees more than ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
DBSA gives green light to finance ...
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.