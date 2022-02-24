Q&A: Spur CEO speaks on restaurant rebound as consumers eat out again
Group expects to return to prepandemic levels in six to eight months
24 February 2022 - 20:01
Spur group restaurant sales recovered in the last six months of 2021 after weakening in 2020 when consumers stayed at home.
Business Day spoke to CEO Val Nichas about the group’s plans to keep attracting consumers in a weak economy...
