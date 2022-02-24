Spur doubles earnings as Covid-19 restrictions ease
Restaurant activity rebounded strongly, particularly in the last three months of 2021, but turnover and profit still remain below pre-pandemic levels
24 February 2022 - 09:00
Restaurant group Spur, the owner of RocoMamas, the Hussar Grill and John Dory’s, says headline earnings more than doubled in its half year to end-December, as revenue rebounded in the wake of easing Covid-19 restrictions.
A strong increase in restaurant foot traffic helped revenue grow 40.3% to R441m to end-December, the group said, with headline earnings rising 119.4% to R59m, the latter still down almost a fifth from the same period in 2019...
