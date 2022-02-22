Companies

WATCH: Acquisition in New Zealand boosts Super Group

Business Day TV speaks to Super Group CEO Peter Mountford

22 February 2022 - 20:46 Business Day TV
UPDATED 23 February 2022 - 10:06
Peter Mountford. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Peter Mountford. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

A recent acquisition and a better-than-expected performance from Super Group’s SA consumer-facing business gave its half-year performance a boost. The logistics and transport services company has delivered a 8.4% increase in revenue and a 19.6% rise in headline earnings per share.

Business Day TV discussed the performance with CEO Peter Mountford.

Super Group gets boost from New Zealand acquisition

The group’s aggressive acquisition strategy pays off and it remains on the prowl for ‘strategic acquisitions’
