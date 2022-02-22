NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Acquisition in New Zealand boosts Super Group
Business Day TV speaks to Super Group CEO Peter Mountford
22 February 2022 - 20:46
UPDATED 23 February 2022 - 10:06
A recent acquisition and a better-than-expected performance from Super Group’s SA consumer-facing business gave its half-year performance a boost. The logistics and transport services company has delivered a 8.4% increase in revenue and a 19.6% rise in headline earnings per share.
Business Day TV discussed the performance with CEO Peter Mountford.
