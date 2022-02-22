Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Higher iron ore prices boost Kumba

Business Day TV speaks to Kumba CEO Mpumi Zikalala

22 February 2022 - 21:13
Iron ore is produced at Kumba's Sishen mine. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/WALDO SWIEGERS
Iron ore is produced at Kumba's Sishen mine. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/WALDO SWIEGERS

Investors in Kumba Iron Ore are due for a hefty payout. The group’s total dividend for 2021 grew by more than two-thirds, as the miner benefited from higher iron ore prices and which helped push headline earnings per share up by 46%. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Mpumi Zikalala for more detail.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Kumba ups dividend by more than two-thirds as it cashes in on record prices

SA’s largest iron ore producer benefits from surging steel prices
Companies
17 hours ago

WATCH: Sasol withholds interim dividend

Business Day TV talks to Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Payments scramble on for Africa

Michael Avery and guests discuss the future of digital payments after Covid-19
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: What to expect from Budget 2022

Business Day TV speaks  to RMB economist Mpho Molopyane
Companies
6 hours ago

WATCH: Super Group boosted by acquisition in New Zealand

Business Day TV speaks to Super Group CEO Peter Mountford
Companies
6 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
High property prices in Western Cape not ...
Companies / Property
2.
AngloGold Ashanti launches sweeping operational ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Naspers, Prosus and Tencent plunge on renewed ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Old Mutual pleads innocent in R1.2bn lawsuit over ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Aveng rattled by Trident Steel reclassification
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.