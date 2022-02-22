NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Higher iron ore prices boost Kumba
Business Day TV speaks to Kumba CEO Mpumi Zikalala
22 February 2022 - 21:13
Investors in Kumba Iron Ore are due for a hefty payout. The group’s total dividend for 2021 grew by more than two-thirds, as the miner benefited from higher iron ore prices and which helped push headline earnings per share up by 46%. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Mpumi Zikalala for more detail.
