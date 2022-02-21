NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Sasol withholds interim dividend
Business Day TV talks to Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler
21 February 2022 - 21:13
Sasol has decided to hold on to its half-year dividend. The chemicals and energy group has reported a 21% slump in headline earnings per share, after the benefits of surging energy prices and a recovery in demand were offset by operational issues. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Fleetwood Grobler for more detail.
