WATCH: Sasol withholds interim dividend

Business Day TV talks to Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler

21 February 2022 - 21:13
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

Sasol has decided to hold on to its half-year dividend. The chemicals and energy group has reported a 21% slump in headline earnings per share, after the benefits of surging energy prices and a recovery in demand were offset by operational issues. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Fleetwood Grobler for more detail.

