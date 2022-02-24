World / Europe

Russian central bank steps in to shore up rouble after plunge to record low

Russia’s second-largest lender VTB falls 42% after the UK announces sanctions on the state-owned bank

24 February 2022 - 20:52 Alexander Marrow and Andrey Ostroukh
The headquarters of Bank Rossii, Russia's central bank, in Moscow, Russia, February 23 2022. Picture: ANDREY RUDAKOV/BLOOMBERG
The headquarters of Bank Rossii, Russia's central bank, in Moscow, Russia, February 23 2022. Picture: ANDREY RUDAKOV/BLOOMBERG

Moscow  —  The rouble bounced off all-time lows on Thursday as the central bank announced forex interventions and stocks plummeted, bracing for harsh sanctions against Moscow, after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian forces to invade Ukraine.

No Russian assets were left unscathed as Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its south coast, after Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east.

The Russian currency shed 7.9% of its value to 87.52/$ in late afternoon trade, having earlier hit a record low of 89.60 in highly volatile trading.

Against the euro, the rouble lost 6.5% to trade at 97.60, earlier hitting an all-time low of 101.03 on the interbank market.

For the first time since 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine, the central bank said it will support the rouble with foreign currency interventions to shore up financial stability.

The central bank could ease the pressure on the rouble as its gold and forex reserves are close record highs of near $640bn, analysts say.

“War or no war, tensions between the West and Russia are to remain high for longer, putting the rouble under pressure,” said Stephanie Kennedy from Economic Research at Julius Baer.

The rouble was expected to gain support from Russia’s economic recovery and high prices for oil and gas, its chief export, but sanctions and risk aversion leave little room for its recovery, meaning reduced living standards and higher inflation.

Russian markets braced for harsh sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

“The Russian stock market in all its history has never lived through such a catastrophe as today,” said Evgeny Suvorov, an economist at CentroCreditBank.

The dollar-denominated RTS stock index crashed 39% to 742.9 points after hitting 610.33, its lowest since January 2016. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index ended the day 33% lower at 2,058.1 points after hitting 1,681.55, its lowest since early 2016.

Russia’s second-largest lender VTB crashed 42% on the day after the UK said it was imposing sanctions on the state-owned bank.

Shares in Russia’s flagship carrier Aeroflot fell more than 30% on the day after the UK said its aircraft would be banned from landing in Britain.

Russia’s largest lender Sberbank, shares in which lost nearly 46% in a day on Thursday, said it was prepared for any developments and had worked through scenarios to guarantee its customers' funds, assets and interests were protected.

Yields on Russian benchmark 10-year OFZ rouble bonds , which move inversely to prices, rose to 14.09%, their highest since early 2015.

Western countries and Japan have already imposed sanctions on Russian banks and individuals in response to Moscow’s recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, but promised tougher measures should Russia invade.

Reuters 

Missiles rain down across Ukraine as Russia invades from three sides

Ukraine leader Zelenskiy condemns the invasion and says Russians are attempting to capture Chernobyl nuclear power plant
World
2 hours ago

Putin realises the West’s worst fears

Russian forces roll into Ukraine, marking the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe in almost 100 years
World
10 hours ago

Ukraine and Russia: what you need to know right now

As Russian forces close in on Ukraine world powers are taking co-ordinated measures to confront Putin, but so far it has not been enough
World
4 hours ago

Brent tops $105 for first time since 2014 as Russia rolls into Ukraine

Oil traders fear Russia’s attack on Ukraine will hit global energy supply
Markets
8 hours ago

UN’s Guterres warns of global ‘moment of peril’ over Ukraine crisis

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres says if  Russia invades Ukraine ‘the world could see a scale and severity of need unseen for many years’
World
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
UK and Germany slam Russia’s ‘path of bloodshed’ ...
World / Europe
2.
Putin realises the West’s worst fears
World / Europe
3.
Ukraine and Russia: what you need to know right ...
World / Europe
4.
‘North Korea urgently needs 60-million Covid ...
World / Asia
5.
Beijing imposes sanctions on Lockheed and ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

MARKET WRAP: Precious metals soar in flight to safety

Markets

Biden announces first wave of sanctions against Russia over Ukraine

World / Americas

How the Ukraine crisis has hurt Russia’s richest

News

STEVEN KUO: A failure of dialogue and all of humanity

Opinion / Columnists

Ukraine declares state of emergency as tensions rise

World / Europe

SA could face more fuel price hikes as oil prices spiral

Markets

Gold surfs wave of risk-off trade as Russia invades Ukraine

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.