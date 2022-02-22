NEWS LEADER
WATCH: What to expect from Budget 2022
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Mpho Molopyane
22 February 2022 - 20:37
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to present a “good news” budget, as the commodity price windfall is set to boost government’s revenue and further assist in improving the budget deficit. Business Day TV spoke to RMB economist Mpho Molopyane about her budget expectations.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.