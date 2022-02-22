Companies

WATCH: What to expect from Budget 2022

Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Mpho Molopyane

22 February 2022 - 20:37
Enoch Godongwana Picture: BLOOMBERG/DWAYNE SENIOR.
Enoch Godongwana Picture: BLOOMBERG/DWAYNE SENIOR.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to present a “good news” budget, as the commodity price windfall is set to boost government’s revenue and further assist in improving the budget deficit. Business Day TV spoke to RMB economist Mpho Molopyane about her budget expectations.

