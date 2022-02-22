Kumba ups dividend by more than two thirds as it cashes in on record prices
22 February 2022 - 08:48
SA’s largest iron producer Kumba Iron Ore increased its total dividend for 2021 by more than two thirds, with surging steel and commodity prices lifting margins and helping the group generate a record core profit.
Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), or core profit, rose 41% to R64.6bn in the year to end-December, with Kumba increasing its total dividend 69% to R103.20 a share — about a R33bn payout...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now