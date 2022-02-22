Companies / Mining

Kumba ups dividend by more than two thirds as it cashes in on record prices

BL Premium
22 February 2022 - 08:48 Karl Gernetzky

SA’s largest iron producer Kumba Iron Ore increased its total dividend for 2021 by more than two thirds, with surging steel and commodity prices lifting margins and helping the group generate a record core profit.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), or core profit, rose 41% to R64.6bn in the year to end-December, with Kumba increasing its total dividend 69% to R103.20 a share — about a R33bn payout...

