WATCH: Consumer inflation moderates in January
Business Day TV unpacks the print with Siobhan Redford from RMB
16 February 2022 - 20:53
Consumer inflation moderated in January, with the consumer price index (CPI) easing to 5.7% from 5.9% previously. The slowdown is largely as a result of lower fuel prices during the period. Business Day TV unpacked the print in more detail with Siobhan Redford from RMB.
