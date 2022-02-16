Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Consumer inflation moderates in January

Business Day TV unpacks the print with Siobhan Redford from RMB

16 February 2022 - 20:53
Picture: 123RF/ ASAWIN KLABMA
Picture: 123RF/ ASAWIN KLABMA

Consumer inflation moderated in January, with the consumer price index (CPI) easing to 5.7% from 5.9% previously. The slowdown is largely as a result of lower fuel prices during the period. Business Day TV unpacked the print in more detail with Siobhan Redford from RMB.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Executive and MBA education in the smart technology era

Michael Avery talks to Johan Steyn, Tumisang Nkosi and Kanshukan Rajaratnam
Companies
6 hours ago

WATCH: Focus on small-cap stocks

Business Day TV speaks to Small Talk Daily’s Anthony Clark
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Ninety One rejects Heineken’s buyout offer for Distell

Business Day TV speaks to Ninety One investment specialist Rob Forsyth
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Unions to strike at Sibanye-Stillwater

Business Day TV talks to NUM national spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu
Companies
2 days ago

WATCH: Airline industry starts to recover from Covid-19

Business Day TV talks to Airlines Association of Southern Africa CEO Aaron Munetsi
Companies
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
‘Something fishy’ at Oceana as CEO quits a week ...
Companies
2.
African alcohol powerhouse in hands of regulators ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Spar to take on Pick n Pay and Checkers with ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
AEEI’s banking facilities with Nedbank to be ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
New legal tussle brews at Old Mutual
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.