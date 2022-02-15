NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Focus on small cap stocks
Business Day TV speaks to Small Talk Daily’s Anthony Clark
15 February 2022 - 21:05
The JSE’s Small Cap Index slipped by 1.7% in January but analysts are still seeing pockets of opportunity in that sector. Business Day TV caught up with Small Talk Daily’s Anthony Clark for a look at his top three picks.
