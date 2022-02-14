NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Unions to strike at Sibanye-Stillwater
Business Day TV talks to Livhuwani Mammburu, national spokesperson for NUM
14 February 2022 - 21:26
Industrial action is looming in the gold sector after mineworkers agreed on Monday to down tools at Sibanye-Stillwater.
Members of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), Uasa and Solidarity have voted to strike if their wage demand of a R1,000 increase for the next three years is not met. Sibanye is offering R800, representing an above-inflation increase of 5%.
Business Day TV spoke to Livhuwani Mammburu, national spokesperson for NUM for more detail.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.