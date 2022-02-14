Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Unions to strike at Sibanye-Stillwater

Business Day TV talks to Livhuwani Mammburu, national spokesperson for NUM

14 February 2022 - 21:26
Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA

Industrial action is looming in the gold sector after mineworkers agreed on Monday to down tools at Sibanye-Stillwater. 

Members of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), Uasa and Solidarity have voted to strike if their wage demand of a R1,000 increase for the next three years is not met. Sibanye is offering R800, representing an above-inflation increase of 5%. 

Business Day TV spoke to Livhuwani Mammburu, national spokesperson for NUM for more detail. 

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Italtile’s revenue slips as home improvement boom wanes

Business Day TV spoke to Italtile CEO Lance Foxcroft
Companies
4 days ago

WATCH: Strong interest in private equity markets set to continue in 2022

Business Day TV spoke to Schroders Capital’s co-head of private equity investments for Europe, Richard Damming
Companies
4 days ago

WATCH: Sappi posts 47% rise in first-quarter sales

Business Day TV speaks to Sappi CEO Steve Binnie
Companies
5 days ago

WATCH: Overcoming SA’s railway blues

Michael Avery and guests discuss the dysfunction at Transnet, which is costing the country billions of rand in lost coal exports through the Richards ...
Companies
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
New legal tussle brews at Old Mutual
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Pharmacy group Dis-Chem’s revenue jumps as mall ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Investors snap up opportunities in HR tech ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Oceana warns of lower earnings as fresh ...
Companies
5.
Some MC Mining shareholders demand removal of CEO ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.