WATCH: Unions to strike at Sibanye-Stillwater

Industrial action is looming in the gold sector after mineworkers agreed on Monday to down tools at Sibanye-Stillwater.

Members of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), Uasa and Solidarity have voted to strike if their wage demand of a R1,000 increase for the next three years is not met. Sibanye is offering R800, representing an above-inflation increase of 5%.

Business Day TV spoke to Livhuwani Mammburu, national spokesperson for NUM for more detail.