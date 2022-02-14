Companies

WATCH: Airline industry starts to recover from Covid-19

Business Day TV talks to Aaron Munetsi, CEO of the Airlines Association of Southern Africa

14 February 2022 - 21:32
The KwaZulu-Natal government hopes the resumption of key flight routes will give a much-needed boost to the province's economy. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
The KwaZulu-Natal government hopes the resumption of key flight routes will give a much-needed boost to the province's economy. Picture: BUSINESS DAY

Airports Company SA (Acsa) says the airline industry is slowly starting to recover from pandemic-related travel bans and this has been supported by an increase in domestic flights. Business Day discussed this with the CEO of the Airlines Association of Southern Africa, Aaron Munetsi.

