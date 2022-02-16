WATCH: Executive and MBA education in the smart technology era

Harvard Business School (HBS) has announced the cohort of Executive Fellows for the 2021-2022 academic year. With its largest cohort yet at 29, the Executive Fellows Program seeks to leverage the expertise of outstanding practitioners to enhance teaching and learning at the School.

All fellows, including alumni, partner with an HBS faculty member to bring their business experience into the MBA programme and the HBS classroom.

What is interesting about 2022’s cohort of fellows is how many specialise in data science, platform technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

To talk about executive education in the smart tech age, Michael Avery is joined by Johan Steyn, a smart automation and AI thought leader and a management consultant; Tumisang Nkosi, director of executive education and programmes at Johannesburg Business School (JBS); and Kanshukan Rajaratnam, director of the School for Data Science and Computational Thinking at Stellenbosch University