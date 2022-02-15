NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Ninety One rejects Heineken’s buyout offer for Distell
Business Day TV speaks to Rob Forsyth, investment specialist at Ninety One
15 February 2022 - 21:03
An overwhelming majority of Distell’s shareholders have voted in favour of Heineken’s buyout offer for the company. Asset manager Ninety One, which holds than less than 5% of Distell’s stock, has rejected the deal, saying Heineken’s offer is too low. Business Day TV spoke to Rob Forsyth, Investment Specialist at Ninety One for more detail.
