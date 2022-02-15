WATCH: Ninety One rejects Heineken’s buyout offer for Distell

Companies

15 February 2022
An overwhelming majority of Distell’s shareholders have voted in favour of Heineken’s buyout offer for the company. Asset manager Ninety One, which holds than less than 5% of Distell’s stock, has rejected the deal, saying Heineken’s offer is too low. Business Day TV spoke to Rob Forsyth, Investment Specialist at Ninety One for more detail.

