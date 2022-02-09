Companies

WATCH: This is what is in store for crypto investments in 2022

Michael Avery and guests discuss their Crypto outlook for 2022

Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC.
2021 was a big year for cryptocurrency, but what’s next in 2022? We’ve seen bitcoin hit multiple record high prices — followed by big drops — and more institutional buy-in from major companies. Ethereum, the second-biggest cryptocurrency, notched its own record high recently as well.

US government officials and the Biden administration have increasingly expressed interest in new regulations for cryptocurrency. All the while, people’s interest in crypto has skyrocketed: it’s a hot topic not only among investors but in popular culture too, thanks to everyone from long-standing investors such as Elon Musk to that kid from your high school on Facebook.

A panel of crypto experts spoke to Business Day TV to offer their views on the crypto market: Badi Sudhakaran, co-founder and chief product officer at VALR.com; Marius Reitz, GM for Africa at Luno; Brett Hope Robertson, head of investments at Revix; and Gaurav Nair, co-founder of Jaltech, an alternative assets financial services group

