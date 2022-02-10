WATCH: Italtile’s revenue slips as home improvement boom wanes

Companies

Italtile posted a 1% dip in half-year turnover, as the pandemic-induced home improvement boom waned. Business Day TV discussed the company’s interim performance with its CEO Lance Foxcroft.

