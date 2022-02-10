NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Italtile’s revenue slips as home improvement boom wanes
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Lance Foxcroft
10 February 2022 - 20:19
Italtile posted a 1% dip in half-year turnover, as the pandemic-induced home improvement boom waned. Business Day TV discussed the company’s interim performance with its CEO Lance Foxcroft.
