Companies

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha

14 February 2022 - 21:29
Picture: JSE
Picture: JSE

Independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Willem Oldewage from Nitrogen Fund Managers and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
Companies
3 days ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Jacobus Brink from Novare
Markets
4 days ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Nesi Chetty from Stanlib
Companies
5 days ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital
Markets
6 days ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
New legal tussle brews at Old Mutual
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Pharmacy group Dis-Chem’s revenue jumps as mall ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Investors snap up opportunities in HR tech ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Oceana warns of lower earnings as fresh ...
Companies
5.
Some MC Mining shareholders demand removal of CEO ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.