WATCH: Strong interest in private equity markets set to continue in 2022

Business Day TV spoke to Schroders Capital co-head of private equity investments for Europe Richard Damming

10 February 2022 - 20:19 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ujiha
Picture: 123RF/ujiha

Despite global central banks pulling back on stimulus and considering rate hikes, Schroders Capital still believes that private equity markets will perform well in 2022.

Business Day TV caught up with the group’s co-head of private equity investments for Europe, Richard Damming, for more details.

