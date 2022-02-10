NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Strong interest in private equity markets set to continue in 2022
Business Day TV spoke to Schroders Capital co-head of private equity investments for Europe Richard Damming
10 February 2022 - 20:19
Despite global central banks pulling back on stimulus and considering rate hikes, Schroders Capital still believes that private equity markets will perform well in 2022.
Business Day TV caught up with the group’s co-head of private equity investments for Europe, Richard Damming, for more details.
