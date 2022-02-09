Companies

WATCH: Sappi posts 47% rise in first-quarter sales

Business Day TV speaks to Sappi CEO Steve Binnie

09 February 2022 - 21:32 Business Day TV
Sappi CEO Steve Binnie. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Higher sales prices gave Sappi’s first-quarter performance a boost. The world’s largest manufacturer of dissolving wood pulp  posted a 47% jump in sales and its core profit more than doubled as the group enjoyed robust demand for all its products during the period.

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Steve Binnie for more detail.

