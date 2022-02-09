NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Sappi posts 47% rise in first-quarter sales
Business Day TV speaks to Sappi CEO Steve Binnie
09 February 2022 - 21:32
Higher sales prices gave Sappi’s first-quarter performance a boost. The world’s largest manufacturer of dissolving wood pulp posted a 47% jump in sales and its core profit more than doubled as the group enjoyed robust demand for all its products during the period.
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Steve Binnie for more detail.
