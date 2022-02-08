Continental ‘plans partial listing of automated driving business’

Berlin — German automotive supplier Continental wants to make its automated driving business more independent and is considering a partial initial public offering (IPO), Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday, citing anonymous sources.

The Autonomous Mobility division of the company’s automotive segment is to become its own legal entity from January 1 2023, but an IPO could also be on the cards in the future, sources told the German newspaper.

Continental, which split off its power-train division Vitesco in 2021, did not confirm the report, saying that co-operation between business fields under one roof is the company’s top priority at present.

“No further steps are planned at this time,” a spokesperson said.

Reuters