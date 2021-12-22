Companies / Transport & Tourism Automotive parts supplier to Toyota and Nissan agrees to pay collusion penalty Japanese car parts manufacturer Denso is also in trouble with US competition authorities B L Premium

Japanese car parts manufacturer Denso, which was found guilty of collusion and price fixing of vehicle parts for multiple Nissan and Toyota models in 2018, has finally agreed to pay a settlement of nearly R450,000 to the Competition Commission.

A 2012 investigation by the watchdog spanning six years revealed that Denso together with NGK Insulators, another Japanese firm, had colluded to fix prices, divide markets and tender collusively in the supply of parts for at least five models of Nissan and Toyota between 2004 and 2010...