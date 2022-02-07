Companies

BHP unveils world’s first LNG-powered ore carrier

Company views its fleet of LNG-powered bulkers as key to reducing emissions of carbon dioxide and other pollutants over the near term

07 February 2022 - 11:43 Gavin Maguire and Isabel Kua
A truck drives on a road through a BHP iron ore mine at Newman, north of Perth, Australia. File photo: REUTERS/TIM WIMBORNE
A truck drives on a road through a BHP iron ore mine at Newman, north of Perth, Australia. File photo: REUTERS/TIM WIMBORNE

Singapore — BHP Group unveiled the world’s first liquefied natural gas-fuelled bulk carrier vessel in Singapore on Monday, one of five vessels that the mining giant will take delivery of in 2022 as part of efforts to curb supply chain emissions.

The 299-metre long Mt. Tourmaline Newcastlemax ore carrier was built by Eastern Pacific Shipping in China and stopped off in Singapore to take on LNG fuel. It will next head to Port Hedland in Western Australia to load iron ore that will then be shipped to customers in China.

BHP, which is the world’s largest miner and shipper of dry bulk commodities, is targeting net zero greenhouse gas emissions from its value chain by 2050. It views its fleet of LNG-powered bulkers as a key means to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide and other pollutants over the near term even as a majority of its fleet still runs on high-emitting fuel oil.

BHP chief commercial officer Vandita Pant said the LNG vessels would lower emissions by about 30% per journey.

“That reduces our emissions for our customers and for our suppliers,” she said at the vessel launch at Jurong port in Singapore.

While the vessel can also still burn traditional very low sulphur fuel oil, BHP intends to use LNG to power Mt. Tourmaline as much as possible, said Pant.

BHP’s head of maritime supply chain, Rashpal Bhatti, said the engine and tank set up on the new vessels will allow the company to adjust the type of gas used from “LNG as we know it right now” to more energy dense and bio-LNG fuels that are expected to be developed in the future.

It can also be retrofitted with “a little bit of capital expenditure to also burn ammonia,” he said.

Reuters

Russia inks new gas deal with China

The agreement comes amid mounting tension between Moscow and European customers over Ukraine
World
17 hours ago

Renergen inks five-year natural gas deal with Italtile

The tile maker will acquire up to 30% of the output from the Virginia Gas project
Companies
3 days ago

Shell pumps up the volume

Oil giant reports highest fourth-quarter profit in eight years and will again increase its dividend as the energy sector makes an impressive recovery ...
Companies
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Nutritional Holdings faces delisting after years ...
Companies
2.
Offshore equities beat local stocks, says Sasfin ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Oceana suspends CFO Hajra Karrim pending probe
Companies / Land & Agriculture
4.
Telkom mobile growth fails to offset decline in ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Old Mutual case costs Peter Moyo dearly, despite ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

History favours BP even as tension over Ukraine simmers

News

Europe now has a glut of LNG imports as gas futures plummet from December’s ...

News

US talks to energy firms in event of Russia-Ukraine conflict

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.