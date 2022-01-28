Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Vukile ups its exposure in Spain

Business Day TV spoke to Vukile Property Fund CEO Laurence Rapp

28 January 2022 - 08:15 Business Day TV
Vukile’s flagship Spanish shopping centre, the El Faro centre in Badajoz. Picture: SUPPLIED
Vukile’s flagship Spanish shopping centre, the El Faro centre in Badajoz. Picture: SUPPLIED

Vukile Property Fund is betting on the Spanish property market.

Its subsidiary, Castellana Properties Socimi, has acquired a 21.7% stake in its market peer, Lar España Real Estate Socimi, for about R1.7bn.

Business Day TV discussed the rationale behind the acquisition with Vukile Property Fund CEO Laurence Rapp.​

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Vukile considers selling R300m of its new Fairvest shares

Vukile expects to hold about 15% of the new Fairvest after it merges with Arrowhead Properties later in January
Companies
2 days ago

Logistics and lower-end residential looking good in 2022, analysts say

Quality industrial assets, low to mid-market residential as well as small convenient retail centres appear to be the best bets for 2022.
Companies
3 weeks ago

Fairvest banks on its grocery-anchored assets

Property investment company's focus is on shopping centres outside metropolitan areas
Companies
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PPC CEO Roland van Wijnen defends sale that ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Shell strikes oil and gas in Namibia, say sources
Companies
3.
Mineworkers’ fund backs Africa’s digital future ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Old Mutual applies to have ‘fatally flawed’ Moyo ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sasol’s chemicals business soars despite lower ...
Companies / Energy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.