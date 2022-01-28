NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Vukile ups its exposure in Spain
Business Day TV spoke to Vukile Property Fund CEO Laurence Rapp
28 January 2022 - 08:15
Vukile Property Fund is betting on the Spanish property market.
Its subsidiary, Castellana Properties Socimi, has acquired a 21.7% stake in its market peer, Lar España Real Estate Socimi, for about R1.7bn.
Business Day TV discussed the rationale behind the acquisition with Vukile Property Fund CEO Laurence Rapp.
