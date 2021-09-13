Companies / Property Fairvest banks on its grocery-anchored assets Property investment company's focus is on shopping centres outside metropolitan areas B L Premium

Fairvest Property Holdings says its strategy of investing in mainly grocery-anchored assets will stand it in good stead going into the new financial year, which it expects will be characterised by low economic growth and high unemployment.

Fairvest owns shopping centres in non-metropolitan areas and caters predominantly for low-income consumers, who are more likely to cut discretionary spending in favour of essential items in tough economic times...