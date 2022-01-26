Companies / Property Vukile considers selling R300m of its new Fairvest shares Vukile expects to hold about 15% of the new Fairvest after it merges with Arrowhead Properties later in January B L Premium

Vukile Property Fund, which owns malls in SA and Spain, says it is considering raising R300m by reducing its stake in Fairvest Properties after it merges with Arrowhead Properties at the end of January.

The tie-up between the two property groups was approved by shareholders in 2021 and will create the largest exclusively SA-focused real estate investment trust (Reit) on the JSE. The two are aiming to solidify their footprint in the lower end of the retail market...