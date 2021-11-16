Monetary policy committee expected to raise rates by 25 basis points to 3.75%
At the Glasgow climate conference few seemed to know the score
Talks break down at labour dispute organisation over an offer to increase wages just 1.5%
Joburg, Tshwane, eThekwini, Ekurhuleni and Nelson Mandela Bay all hang in the balance
Tim Sweeney renews attack on power of world’s dominant mobile platforms
National credit regulator warns of worsening indebtedness as payment holidays end
We look at how player brands can boost clubs, and the new developments affecting copyright issues
Central bank ban has only pushed industry underground, traders say
Increasingly extreme match-up analysis now borders on overkill so learning how to use it best is crucial
Little-known Earth Engine is helping nonprofits and researchers to manage deforestation, floods and droughts
Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth joins Business Day TV about the day’s market movers.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.