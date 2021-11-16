Companies

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth

16 November 2021 - 08:18 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth joins Business Day TV about the day’s market movers.

Market data — November 15 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Markets
11 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE closes at record high

The JSE closed above the 70,000 level for the first time, buoyed by positive sentiment and strong corporate earnings
Markets
15 hours ago

JSE hits record high while rand holds steady

Global sentiment took strain from higher-than-expected inflation numbers from the US and China
Markets
23 hours ago
