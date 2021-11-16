WATCH: How Astral plans to navigate the challenges it faces

Over the past financial year, Astral has had to deal with a number of headwinds, including rising feed costs, load-shedding, avian flu outbreaks, municipal woes and the civil unrest that hit the country in July.

These factors have weighed on the company’s bottom line, with annual headline earnings per share (HEPS) falling 15%.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Astral CEO Chris Schutte to find out how the company plans to navigate the tough operating environment.