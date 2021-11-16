Companies

WATCH: How Astral plans to navigate the challenges it faces

Business Day TV talks to Astral CEO Chris Schutte about the company’s full-year results

16 November 2021 - 08:14 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Over the past financial year, Astral has had to deal with a number of headwinds, including rising feed costs, load-shedding, avian flu outbreaks, municipal woes and the civil unrest that hit the country in July.

These factors have weighed on the company’s bottom line, with annual headline earnings per share (HEPS) falling 15%.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Astral CEO Chris Schutte to find out how the company plans to navigate the tough operating environment.

Astral Foods warns of higher prices amid surging feed costs and erratic service delivery

Demand revives in higher-margin categories, but the industry is facing a slew of headwinds, notably surging feed costs
Companies
1 day ago

Analysts back investments in food stocks aimed at low-end markets

Chris Gilmour and Rod Salmon predict rising costs and pressure on consumers
Companies
3 weeks ago

Astral's earnings update points to brighter second half

Full-year earnings forecast to be 25% lower than a year earlier, an improvement on a 37% decline in the first half
Companies
2 months ago
