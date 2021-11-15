Markets

JSE hits record high while rand holds steady

Global sentiment took strain from higher-than-expected inflation numbers from the US and China

BL Premium
15 November 2021 - 10:56 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was firmer on Monday morning with its global peers mixed as investors digested ongoing global threats such as inflation and new Covid-19 cases in some countries.

The local bourse reached a record high of 70,327 points in intraday trade, as investor sentiment continued to be buoyed by indications in Thursday’s medium-term budget policy statement that fiscal discipline would be maintained...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now