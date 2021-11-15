Markets JSE hits record high while rand holds steady Global sentiment took strain from higher-than-expected inflation numbers from the US and China B L Premium

The JSE was firmer on Monday morning with its global peers mixed as investors digested ongoing global threats such as inflation and new Covid-19 cases in some countries.

The local bourse reached a record high of 70,327 points in intraday trade, as investor sentiment continued to be buoyed by indications in Thursday’s medium-term budget policy statement that fiscal discipline would be maintained...