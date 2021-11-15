Market data — November 15 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Voters opted to repeat the coalition experiment, despite its chaos and poor performance record
FUL’s interest is clearly that John Hlophe must be found guilty and impeached whatever the circumstances, his lawyer says
Joburg, Tshwane, eThekwini, Ekurhuleni and Nelson Mandela Bay all hang in the balance
Lwazi Bam will be replaced by Redfearn, the first woman to lead the Big 4 accounting firm
National credit regulator warns of worsening indebtedness as payment holidays end
We look at how player brands can boost clubs, and the new developments affecting copyright issues
Authorities ordered schools shut as they struggled to reduce hazardous air pollution in the capital region
Increasingly extreme match-up analysis now borders on overkill so learning how to use it best is crucial
McLaren says Autocar story about being sold to Audi is wholly inaccurate
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Funds
