MARKET WRAP: JSE closes at record high
The JSE closed above the 70,000 level for the first time, buoyed by positive sentiment and strong corporate earnings
15 November 2021 - 18:49
The JSE hit a record high on Monday, closing above the 70,000 level for the first time, while the rand was steady. A number of factors are supporting sentiment, but some global threats remain.
The JSE all share index reached a record high of 70,327 points in intraday trade, as sentiment continued to be buoyed by indications that the new finance minister, Enoch Godongwana, will maintain fiscal discipline...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now