Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE closes at record high The JSE closed above the 70,000 level for the first time, buoyed by positive sentiment and strong corporate earnings B L Premium

The JSE hit a record high on Monday, closing above the 70,000 level for the first time, while the rand was steady. A number of factors are supporting sentiment, but some global threats remain.

The JSE all share index reached a record high of 70,327 points in intraday trade, as sentiment continued to be buoyed by indications that the new finance minister, Enoch Godongwana, will maintain fiscal discipline...