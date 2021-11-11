Companies

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital

11 November 2021 - 09:35 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/NUPEAN PRUPRONG
Picture: 123RF/NUPEAN PRUPRONG

Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital talks to Business Day TV about the day’s market movers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

JSE to contend with mixed Asian markets ahead of budget announcement

All eyes are on the medium-term budget policy statement later, which will detail the state's efforts to rein in the deficit
Markets
3 hours ago

Market data — November 10 2021

Market data including bonds and  fuel prices
Markets
13 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: Rand plunges on Eskom and inflation fears

Consumer prices in the US and China in October rose well above forecasts, raising the prospect of higher interest rates sooner than expected
Markets
17 hours ago

JSE lifts as investors mull over Chinese inflation data

Focus will also turn to the US inflation release later on Wednesday
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Vodacom and Remgro to combine fibre assets for 5G ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
EasyEquities owner Purple Group reports profit ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Allan Gray likes banks spurned by Prudential
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Shoprite joins ranks of companies expanding solar ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Purchase of parent’s Egyptian unit will give ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.