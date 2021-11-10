Markets MARKET WRAP: Rand falls on Eskom and inflation fears Consumer prices in the US and China in October rose well above forecasts, raising the prospect of higher interest rates sooner than expected B L Premium

The rand weakened on Wednesday, in line with most emerging-market currencies, as the world’s two biggest economies reported disappointing inflation data.

The US consumer price index rose 6.2% from a year ago — the fastest annual pace in more than 30 years, and well above the market expectation of 5.9%. On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.9%, also above the 0.6% estimate...