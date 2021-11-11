Companies / Mining Harmony Gold gets bump from weaker rand and cuts debt The purchase of AngloGold Ashanti’s underground and tailings retreatment operations added extra ounces from October 2020 B L Premium

SA’s biggest gold producer, Harmony Gold, says it cut debt by a quarter in the three months to end-September, getting a bump from a weaker rand.

Net debt fell R139m to R454m in the period, the first quarter of the miner’s 2022 financial year, with the rand-gold price up 4% from the previous three months due to a weaker local currency. ..