Markets JSE lifts as investors mull over Chinese inflation data Focus will also turn to the US inflation release later on Wednesday B L Premium

The JSE was firmer on Wednesday, while its global peers were mixed as investors digested Chinese producer price data, which added to global inflationary concerns.

China’s producer price index (PPI) rose 13.5% in October from 10.7% in September, while the country’s official consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.5% in October from a year earlier, up from 0.7% in September — both coming in higher than market expectations...