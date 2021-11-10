JSE lifts as investors mull over Chinese inflation data
Focus will also turn to the US inflation release later on Wednesday
10 November 2021 - 11:16
The JSE was firmer on Wednesday, while its global peers were mixed as investors digested Chinese producer price data, which added to global inflationary concerns.
China’s producer price index (PPI) rose 13.5% in October from 10.7% in September, while the country’s official consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.5% in October from a year earlier, up from 0.7% in September — both coming in higher than market expectations...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now