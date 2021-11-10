Market data — November 10 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Zimbabwean philanthropist is preparing continent for a connected economy by building data centres and fibre networks
SAA's refusal to inject further capital into its low cost subsidiary has angered unions
A round-up of election news, views and analysis from politicians, voters and commentators
Over the past three days, about 6,000MW of generation capacity was returned to the grid
The National Small Enterprise Amendment Bill goes some way to support and protect small businesses from unfair practices by their much bigger competitors
Lofven formally resigns in long-planned move with Magdalena Andersson expected to become Sweden's first female leader
Neesham smashes 23 off the 17th over to turn the match on its head and the Kiwis into the final
EVs in Poland and Kosovo generate more carbon emissions than those in other European countries because their power grids are so coal-reliant
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Fund
