03 November 2021 - 11:16 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about the day’s market movers.

JSE firmer ahead of Fed decision

The US Federal Reserve is expected to announce plans to pare back monetary policy support amid concern over inflation
1 hour ago

Rand faces key test as Fed wraps up its policy meeting

Investors are waiting to see if the US Federal Reserve will signal the start of tighter monetary policy, given signs of persistently higher US ...
2 hours ago

Market data — November 2 2021

Market data including bonds and forward rates
13 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE buoyant ahead of key central banks’ decision

Strong earnings have underpinned equity markets in recent weeks, but the Fed and Bank of England are now the focus
16 hours ago
